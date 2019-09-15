Heading off to vacay in Kerela for a much-deserved break after the success of her recent release, Aadai, South sensation Amala Paul is making fans crave for a getaway to the backwaters with her latest social media posts. From striking sultry poses in the Venice of the East – Alleppey to giving them a sneak-peek into her houseboat, Amala set fans swooning over her viral posts.

The last couple of pictures on her Instagram handle show the star posing with a lotus, drinking “straight from the source” and waking up to the view of a beautiful sunrise right outside her houseboat. The videos and pictures are not for the faint-hearted as they will make you immediately go weak in the knees.

Check out Amala’s latest hot pictures and video here:

Aadai did remarkably well at the Tamil box office and received rave reviews from the film critics. The film is based on the story of a free-spirited girl Kamini, who wants to live life on her own terms but an incident at her office party turns out to be a life-alternating experience for her. Some people also have an opinion that Aadai is a man’s perception of feminism which is only limited to the freedom of wearing what women want.