Actor Aahana Kumra, who was last seen on the big screen in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, alongside Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna, is active on social media. She has been praised for her work in the film and often flaunts her style statement at her fans. Aahana has taken the internet by storm with her latest black monokini picture.

Aahana Kumra is currently vacationing in Sri Lanka and has set the temperature soaring as she takes a dip in the pool in a sexy black monokini. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she teamed up her look with minimal makeup and lipstick. She strikes a pose inside the pool and looks hot, as always. Sharing the post, Kumra wrote, “Satur Dip! 🏖️👙🕶️🌅🍨🧿💙🥳🍷❣️☀️💛”.

Have a look here:

Aahana has worked in the theatre medium in the initial days of her career, has been a part of several projects, including films, TV shows and short films over the years. She has played the role of Priyanka Gandhi in Accidental Prime Minister and Leela in Lipstick Under My Burkha.