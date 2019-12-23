Making fans go weak in the knees, though not for the first time, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan‘s daughter, Ira Khan, set the Internet on fire with her latest hot and sexy pictures while giving a shout out to singer Sona Mohapatra for the recently acquired “nerves.” Looking close to nailing Batwoman’s look, Ira’s sultry pictures made fans empty their stash of love in the comments section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sona shared the pictures featuring her in a sheer black skirt and shimmery golden crop top. Pairing her look with knee-length black boots, Ira left her red-coloured hair in a messy braid as she twirled around for the camera. The picture was captioned, “Channeling my inner @sonamohapatra First time taking my play anywhere. Channeling all your energy and charisma as a performer, Sona aunty❤ No nerves. @photographybyroozbeh … #sonamohapatra #channelingmyinnersona #performance #energy #jumpandshout #stillrockandrolltome #theatre #medeatheplay #nautankisaproduction #presentedbyentropy (sic).” Quick to comment, Sona wrote, “Ahaaaa!!! Be Fearless & Free, always, Ira kutty. (sic).”

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is currently enjoying a lot of fan attention for her super hot pictures with quirky captions. Ira is a perfect combination of beauty and brains. Aamir had earlier revealed on an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, that her daughter intends to make a career in Bollywood. Though Ira is yet to make her debut in acting, she recently made her directorial debut with a play called Euripiedes’ Medea and has been garnering a lot of appreciation for the same.

A few months ago, Ira made headlines for her alleged relationship with singer, composer, and producer Mishaal Kirpalani with whom she keeps sharing pictures on Instagram. The celeb kid finally broke her silence on the rumors and hinted about her relationship with Mishaal. When a user asked her, “Are you dating someone?” she decided to answer it by just sharing a cozy picture with Mishaal. Well, that says it all.