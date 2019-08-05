Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has just dropped a super hot picture of her in a brown blouse with a pair of denim shorts and asked her fans ‘who are you’? Well, her amazing pictures have always made headlines. After her tattoo picture went viral, this recent snap of hers flaunting curves and neckline is the latest talk in the showbiz.

Ira Khan is a perfect combination of beauty and brains. Aamir once said at Koffee With Karan, that her daughter intends to make a career in Bollywood. While sharing the picture in washboard abs and belly piercing, Ira writes, “Who are you?” Photography August 2019.” She completed her look with messy braids and nude makeup.

Take a look at Ira Khan’s hot picture:

In this picture, Ira can be seen soaking in the sun as she flaunts her belly piercing. She captioned it, “Here comes the sun.”



Sharing a black and white close up picture of her tattoo, she captioned it, “If we won’t, who will?”.

View this post on Instagram Love Huji❤ A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on Apr 18, 2019 at 8:28pm PDT

Last month, Ira made headlines for her alleged relationship with singer, composer, and producer Mishaal Kirpalani with whom she keeps sharing pictures on Instagram. The celeb kid finally broke her silence on the rumours and hinted about her relationship with Mishaal. When a user asked her, “Are you dating someone?” she decided to answer it by just sharing a cozy picture with Mishaal. Well, that says it all.

Reportedly, Ira has done her first photoshoot.