Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has dropped super hot pictures of her in a sexy flowy thigh-high slit blue gown which is backless and fans can’t control their excitement. Ira, who shares quirky captions on Instagram, added three entries in the “What a view” series with photo courtesy to Mumbai-based photographer Roozbeh. The pictures show stunning backdrops of picturesque locales against the Mumbai sky. Her expressions are adding much drama to her photos. Needless to say that her pictures have sent her fans and followers into a tizzy.

Ira Khan is a perfect combination of beauty and brains. Aamir once said at Koffee With Karan, that her daughter intends to make a career in Bollywood. While sharing the pictures and flaunting her backless dress, Ira writes, “What a view”. She completed her look with messy hair and nude makeup.

Take a look at Ira Khan’s pictures here:



Soon after Ira Khan posted the pictures, it went viral and all of them received a number of comments as well as several likes. Ira is yet to make her debut in acting. She recently made her directorial debut with a play called Euripiedes’ Medea. She has been garnering a lot of appreciation for the same.

A few months ago, Ira made headlines for her alleged relationship with singer, composer, and producer Mishaal Kirpalani with whom she keeps sharing pictures on Instagram. The celeb kid finally broke her silence on the rumors and hinted about her relationship with Mishaal. When a user asked her, “Are you dating someone?” she decided to answer it by just sharing a cozy picture with Mishaal. Well, that says it all.