Weekend or no weekend, the Twitterati are never too busy to meme-zone a viral tweet and the recent entry in their list turned out to be AAP Spokesperson Raghav Chadha whose subtle dig at Modi government, in response to a marriage proposal, set everyone bursting in laughter. Offering hilarious solutions and claims, the tweeples beat one another to come up with one funny reply after another.

It all started with a Twitter user proposing Raghav online. Her tweet read, “@raghav_chadha will you marry me raghu (sic)” to which Raghav replied, “Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive. (sic)”

Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive. https://t.co/ddxIhFL9l4 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 23, 2019

Doubling down with laughter, one user commented, “Sir ji proposal acha hai. Kar lo shaadi vese bhi aapki shaadi ka yahi acha time hai. Best of luck @raghav_chadha ji (sic)” while another wrote, “Ram Ram Raghav And Kirti: If You Both Marry I Take The Responsibility Of Both Time Sabzi Till #AccheDinArive. (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “Raghav ne diya Ghav. (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on Raghav’s tweet here:

Sir ji proposal acha hai. Kar lo shaadi vese bhi aapki shaadi ka yahi acha time hai. 👍 Best of luck @raghav_chadha ji — Jatin kumar (@Jatinkumar1996y) August 23, 2019

Iske abhi bure din chal rahe hain. — Anil Bhardwaj (@abhardwaj1953) August 23, 2019

Ram Ram Raghav And Kirti: If You Both Marry I Take The Responsibility Of Both Time Sabzi Till #AccheDinArive. — #saveindianwomen (@DrKSBhardwaj2) August 23, 2019

Waiting for Achey Din ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/BHiZQnCdLy — Bobby (@Bobbyafk5) August 23, 2019

There’s this saying in Gujarati about the status of stock market and marriages. Applies to you as well, I guess. “Teji mein time nathi, mandi mein mood nathi.” — ribiy (@ribiy3) August 23, 2019

Raghav ne diya Ghav. — Simply Indian007 (@SimplyIndian007) August 23, 2019

I thought @KapilSharmaK9 was funny! You turn out to be more funny yaar. 😂 — amoghbhaskara (@amoghbhaskara) August 23, 2019