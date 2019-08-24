Weekend or no weekend, the Twitterati are never too busy to meme-zone a viral tweet and the recent entry in their list turned out to be AAP Spokesperson Raghav Chadha whose subtle dig at Modi government, in response to a marriage proposal, set everyone bursting in laughter. Offering hilarious solutions and claims, the tweeples beat one another to come up with one funny reply after another.
It all started with a Twitter user proposing Raghav online. Her tweet read, “@raghav_chadha will you marry me raghu (sic)” to which Raghav replied, “Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive. (sic)”
Doubling down with laughter, one user commented, “Sir ji proposal acha hai. Kar lo shaadi vese bhi aapki shaadi ka yahi acha time hai. Best of luck @raghav_chadha ji (sic)” while another wrote, “Ram Ram Raghav And Kirti: If You Both Marry I Take The Responsibility Of Both Time Sabzi Till #AccheDinArive. (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “Raghav ne diya Ghav. (sic)”
Check out Twitter’s reaction on Raghav’s tweet here: