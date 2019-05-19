Shaimak Davar Institute completed 25 years on Saturday and celebrated the big day at Mumbai’s St. Andrews Auditorium. One of the stage performances was by Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. We all know that she is a born performer and the seven-year-old set the stage on fire with her cool dance moves. Aaradhya Bachchan danced to the tunes of ‘Mere Gully Mein’ From Gully Boy.

Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were also present to see Aaradhya performing. But all our eyes were on Aaradhya Bachchan. This event was just before Aishwarya left for Cannes 2019.

In the video, Aaradhya can be seen in a pink frock with white sneakers and a denim jacket. A broad hairband with a bow to complete the look. The videos of Aaradhya dancing at the programme was shared by a paparazzi on his Instagram account. On the stage, the little girl killed it with her moves.

Watch Aaradhya Bachchan’s video here:

View this post on Instagram #jayabachchan #abhishekbachchan and #shwetabachchannanda at #summerfunk25years @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 18, 2019 at 2:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #aradhyabachchan cool entry today for @shiamakofficial #summerfunk25years @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 18, 2019 at 2:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 18, 2019 at 1:11pm PDT



Aaradhya’s dance was witnessed by her grandmothers, Vrinda Rai and Jaya Bachchan, aunt Shweta Bachchan Nanda also.. It seems Rohit Shetty’s son Ishaan and Maheep Kapoor’s son Jahan also took part in the show.