TV actor Aashka Goradia is a yoga enthusiast and flaunts kickass abs. She looks stunning because she works on it daily without fail. In a series of pictures, posted by her, Aashka can be seen doing an upside-down asana and it is amazing how she pushes herself up on her fingertips. She was last seen in Kitchen Champion 5 as a contestant and Daayan as Sapt-Roopa. The actor often shares pictures of her doing different complicated yoga poses alone or with her husband. She is a person that inspires a lot more people towards healthy living. She looks stunning because she works on it daily without fail.

In pictures, posted by her, Aashka can be seen doing a Mukta Hastasir Asana and it is amazing how she pushes herself towards up. She captioned the pics: Practice, practice and more practice.”

Have a look at the pictures that she shared:



Promoting nude yoga, Aashka Goradia shared the picture of her doing a headstand (sirsasana), while showing off her bare back to the camera. While sharing the picture, Aashka writes that the female form is the most beautiful of God’s creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up.