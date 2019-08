Aashka Goradia is one of the hottest actors in the television world and is known for her sartorial choices. She came into the limelight after portraying the role of Kumud in Sony TV’s Kkusum and playing the negative role of Kallavati in Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Aashka Goradia is a fitness freak and her Instagram account is proof. From pole dance to power yoga, the sensation does it all. Actually, she has done it again and this time it’s topless! Yes, you read that right.

Promoting nude yoga, Aashka Goradia shared the picture of her doing a headstand (sirsasana), while showing off her bare back to the camera. While sharing the picture, Aashka writes that the female form is the most beautiful of God’s creation. It is the vehicle to create life itself. Its expression should be celebrated. Not covered up.

Her Instagram post read, “A new paradigm is shifting in our collective psyche. Stale mentalities are starting to whither and rightfully die. Necessary for an evolving society.”

“Exhaustingly and hypocritically, we as a society look down at broad displays of the female form as it appears in the moment. On-screen, completely accepted (pending the budget of such displays crosses a certain 7-figure total). And the male form, no issue there – the more muscles, the better. But the female form…this angle of the topic is still being strangled to death by the perspectives of generations before us. The old diatribe of “Pura pheno, log kya kehenge?!” [Cover up. What will people say?] is still muttered in every household”, Aashka’s caption continues.

The actor also mentions about the sari, “We have the Sari – of the most enchanting styles of the garment in the world. The midriff blouse, highlighting the soft curves of a woman’s figure, is revered. It’s traditional! Conservative, you can say! But a bikini – oh no…baring a woman’s legs AND her stomach…”oh no,…too much.” And don’t even think of insinuating toplessness!”

Aashka also mentions the sexual graphic scenarios on the walls of Khajuraho Temple, “Thankfully, this toxic mindset is being swept back to the sea of history like the 5pm high tide. People are catching wise to social codes once accepted without question. “Why did we need to cover up?” Because men get ideas! Because men start thinking dirty thoughts! Because boys only think about one thing! So I have to stifle my expression, my creativity, my art, because others have a problem. No, enough. I’m done with that. And you should be too. On the very walls of our beloved Khajuraho Temple or extremely popular museums, hundreds of graphic sexual scenarios can be seen by young and old. It’s woven into our culture. Yet it’s acceptance goes only as far as the grounds it lays on, charging a nominal fee to catch a glimpse. Then we depart, back to the world of “how a good Indian daughter behaves.”

Take a look at the picture here:



Aashka Goradia’s topless picture has gone viral with over 30,000 likes in a day.