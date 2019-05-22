Singer Aastha Gill has come up with a TikTok World Cup anthem, Jeetega Saara India, a fun and energetic song that resonates with India’s spirit for the worlds biggest cricket tournament, which will begin on May 30.

“World Cup springs a feeling of patriotism that energises a nation. So, when I decided to work on a World Cup song exclusively for TikTok, I wanted to bring alive the same spirit for the rest of us,” Aastha said in a statement.

“I knew it had to be to the tune of ‘Saara India’ now called ‘Jeetega Saara India’. This song aims to be a slogan that we all will be rallying around to cheer for the Indian cricket team,” added the Sony Music artiste.

Commenting on the anthem, Mayank Gandotra, Director of Business Development and Music Partnerships, TikTok India, said, “‘Jeetega Saara India’ captures the feeling of every Indian who wants Team India to bring the World Cup home and we are hoping that our users will spread this feeling by creating content using the TikTok World Cup Anthem. This is our way of bringing the entire TikTok community and the country together to support the Indian team during this tournament.”

The song was composed by Mix Singh and sung by Aastha with lyrics written by Yawar and Rish. It is available on TikTok, a short-video platform, for its users.

Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director, Sony Music India, said: “Music plays a pivotal role in uplifting the spirit of all cricket enthusiasts in India and #CricketWorldCup does exactly that. Aastha’s vocals along with her spirited singing and the lyrics bring out the ‘josh’ like never before.”