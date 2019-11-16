Raising the bar for diva goals at an age as little as eight, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan rang in her birthday on Saturday in the company of AbRam Khan, Roohi and Yash Johar, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh and other celebrity kids. Amping the cuteness quotient at the birthday bash, the pictures of the little munchkins are breaking the Internet currently and fans couldn’t have asked for more on a Saturday night.

Donning a pearly white strap dress, eight-year-old Aaradhya looked no less than a diva as she posed with mommy Aishwarya and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani and his kids. Another video showed AbRam walking to the venue with parents Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Karan Johar too made it to the party with Roohi and Yash along with Natasha Poonawalla and her kids. Also attending the celebrations were Genelia D Souza and Riteish Deshmukh’s kids Riaan and Rahyl.

Check out the latest pictures and videos from Aaradhya’s birthday bash here:

Aishwarya and Abhishek are yet to post wishes or pictures of their darling daughter. On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

Aishwarya also has in her kitty, Om Raut-directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol in pivotal roles. Aishwarya will reportedly be essaying the role of Pooja Bhan in the period drama on the life of Tanaji Malusare, unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in Shivaji’s army.

As for Abhishek, he will star in filmmaker Anurag Basu‘s next, which is believed to be the sequel to Life in a… Metro. Earlier, the makers decided to cast Asha Negi opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the film. The other actors in the film, which is being called Ludo, include Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao. While neither Asha nor the team of the film has confirmed the news, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the popular daily soap actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ludo.

Taking fans by surprise without any prior hints, Abhishek Bachchan also started shooting for The Big Bull, bankrolled by Ajay Devgn in September this year. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the duo had even shared pictures on the first day of shoot and fans were on the edge with excitement.