Tennis star Sania Mirza has confirmed and has put an end to the rumours of her sister Anam Mirza getting married to Mohammad Asaduddin. He is the son of former Team India captain Mohammed Azharuddin and the duo will be tieing the knot in December this year. Sania confirmed the news to Times of India and said, “We just came back from the bachelorette trip in Paris, we’re really excited.”

Earlier, Anam Mirza took to Instagram to share the post with ‘Bride To Be’ written at the background. Dressed in a pink mesh tulle skirt and black top, she smiled for the click.

View this post on Instagram 💝 A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on Sep 15, 2019 at 3:10am PDT

Anam has often shared pictures with her beau which has sparked rumours of the two dating each other.

View this post on Instagram 😂 with 🤵 📸 – @anuragkamilla A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on Aug 11, 2019 at 4:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram 💛 A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) on Jul 15, 2019 at 11:15pm PDT



India’s ace tennis player – Sania Mirza is leaving no stone unturned to script a successful return to the tennis court after a long hiatus from the sport. Sania and her husband Shoaib Malik welcomed their first child – Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in October last year. Since his birth, both Sania and Shoaib have been sharing adorable photos of Izhaan on their official social media handles.

Sania is widely hailed as a trailblazer of women’s tennis in India as she has continued to inspire millions of fans over the world with her incredible zeal to succeed in a sport which has never garnered much fanfare and media hype. Earlier, the Mumbai-born athlete returned to the court for the first time after giving birth to her baby. Enjoying a huge fan following, Sania keeps updating fans who wait on the edge to get the latest insights about her life, both on and off the court. Recently in an interview, Sania expressed her ambition to make a comeback to international tennis and win an Olympic medal.