The cast and crew of ALTBalaji’s under-production show Fixer were allegedly attacked on Tuesday. The team members claimed they were shooting near Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai.

In a video shared by filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who features in the series, the show’s producer Sakett Saawhney and actor Mahie Gill alleged they were beaten up by drunk goons.

“We were shooting in a factory today with valid permission and due money paid to the location manager. We were shooting since 7 am and around 4.30 pm, some four people barged in, drunk, with sticks and rods in their hands.

“They attacked our artistes, technicians and crew. They said we cannot shoot there without their permission. There was no scope for dialogue, discussion. They manhandled women, attacked our director of photography, our director has dislocated his shoulder,” Mr Saawhney said in the video.

Mahie Gill said when the men came to attack her, she ran towards her car and saw that the goons were “hitting people like animals”.

“We are not going to the police as they themselves were telling the goons to hit us,” the actor said.

I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/eWnJ55YXzv — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) June 19, 2019

Mr Saawhney claimed when the police patrol vehicle arrived, they narrated the incident to them but the police shut the compound door, didn’t let the crew collect their belongings and demanded money.

“They said come to court and then take your stuff. This is total harassment. We have consciously taken a call to not file a police complaint as you will call the other party, give them an NC (non-cognisable offence) and they will be out on bail.

“We, on the other hand, will forever be running to the court and be branded as ‘criminals’. It is harassment for the industry,” he added.

Tigmanshu Dhulia said he was present when the attack happened and called the incident “pathetic.”