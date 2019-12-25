Actor Adah Sharma has always shown her quirky side on social media. From dancing to performing stunts, she always gives her own twist to whatever she does. On the occasion of Christmas, she has teased fans with her yet another quirky video where she can be seen performing kathak in gorgeous red gown and ghungroo on her feet. So, how is it different? Well, the Commando 3 actor has performed kathak on popular Christmas song ‘Jingle bell’.

In the video, she has performed kathak very gracely on the ‘jingle bell’ song and it will leave you smitten. The video has gone viral on social media and has fetched over one lakh views so far.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “What do you want for Christmas? I’m no santa …just asking out of curiosity btw I’m a little careful wishing for stuff coz I actually get what I want…. I think Santa has a crush on me so maybe you can tell me what u want and I’ll put in a word …. सिफारिश 87.3% of the times it works. This is my version of #jinglebells Indian style …Merry Christmas to all of you !!”

She further added, “(park avenoooo, coconut milk vegetable steoooo , Peacock bluuuuu, internal revenue I wanted to rhyme this post but now I’m too sweaty and hungry and I wanted to quickly upload this ) All I want for Christmas is whoooo…guess whoo..even I can’t guess but u can if u have nothing else to dooooo… #merrychristmas #christmas #christmasdance. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



With 3.3 million followers, she is known for sharing her bold pictures on social media. The actor never shies away to flaunt her curvaceous body. She also shares her videos performing stunts leaving her fans stunned.

Meanwhile, she was last seen in Commando 3 that is the sequel to 2017 film Commando 2. Apart from this, Adah was also seen in Bypass Road. She will be next seen in Man to Man and Telegu film Kalki.