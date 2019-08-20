Actor Adah Sharma, who made her digital debut with the web series The Holiday, is making the internet go on fire with her latest bikini picture. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot and sexy pictures in a leopard print monokini flaunting her flawless skin and perfectly toned curves. With subtle makeup and tresses kept open, she looks ravishing in her latest picture. In the photo, she can be seen sitting in a garden on a chair with a pool at the background. It will definitely make you go envy with her holiday picture.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “I’m just a girl ,(dressed like a leopard) Sitting in front of a table , Waiting for a boy to make dosa and chutney for me. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos:



With 2.6 million followers, she is known for sharing her bold pictures on social media. The actor never shies away to flaunt her curvaceous body. She also shares her videos performing stunts leaving her fans stunned.

Talking about her web series, The Holiday is a montage of epic adventures, misadventures that follow when best friends come together for a crazy ride. The story is full of fun and entertainment. The cast of the show is currently in Mauritius soon for a three-week schedule.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in Commando 3 that is the sequel to 2017 film Commando 2. The film features Vidyut Jamwal, Gulshan Devaiah and will mark the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar. Apart from this, Adah will also star in Hindi films Bypass Road and Man to Man and Telegu film Kalki.