If her Tik-Tok videos were not enough to grab her the well-deserved limelight, actor Adhyayan Suman‘s girlfriend Maera Mishra’s Instagram handle, featuring her hot and sexy pictures, is enough to set temperatures soaring across the Internet. The popular MTV Splitsvilla 11 contestant’s latest picture from the gym set fans ogling and we don’t blame them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Maera uploaded the picture featuring her in the perfect plank pose, donning a white crop top, grey lower and a pair of white shoes. With her beautiful tresses pulled back in a high pony. Maera looked ahead with determination towards her grind and the picture was captioned, “If you think a minute goes by really fast, you’ve never done a plank… #WeAreCult #BeBetterEveryDay @becurefit (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Maera Mishra came into the limelight from the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 11 and her relationship with actor Adhyayan Suman. Apart from featuring in many advertisements including the Mobiistar Smart Phone, the 29 years old diva landed herself a small screen debut with the daily soap ‘Bahu Begum‘.

As for Adhyayan Suman, the actor-son of Bollywood veteran Shekhar Suman, made his debut in the industry in 2008 with Haal–e–Dil. His second film, Raaz – The Mystery Continues, became a box office hit but turned out to be jinxed for the actor as his relationship with co-star Kangana Ranaut dragged him into negative light with the feuds that followed. Only if you were living under a rock would you not know of Shekhar and his son, Adhyayan’s feud with Kangana. Well, the JudgeMentall Hai Kya actress and junior Suman were in a romantic relationship in 2008, while shooting for Raaz – The Mystery Continues but broke up some time later. As described by both him and Kangana, it didn’t end too well.

Adhyayan Suman, who was once in a relationship with the actress, had claimed that not only did she beat him up, but also practice black magic. In Kangana’s defense, she had denied these claims, but felt that she should indeed have beaten him up. “He was 95 kgs and I was of 49 kgs. How could I ever hit him? I wouldn’t be able to. However, now that I look at it, I should have hit him,” she had said.