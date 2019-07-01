AIB’s co-founder Tanmay Bhat posted a video yesterday and revealed that he is suffering from clinical depression. Now, fellow comedian Aditi Mittal reacted on the same. In a series of tweets launched soon after Tanmay’s news went viral, Aditi revealed that she was once ‘slut-shamed’ by #MeToo accused Utsav Chakraborty and Tanmay Bhat on the sets of a show. In his video, the AIB’s former CEO is seen talking about how the ‘October 2018 incident’ shook him up and made him a ‘bit of a mess’. However, Aditi hinted at this story of depression being nothing but a farce to gain attention in the time when the sponsors have refused to give money to his show and his company.

Aditi first revealed how she had to hear a lewd comment from a young writer who was told the same by Tanmay himself. She wrote, “Damn. I remember when I had to hear on the set of a show that I was working on that I gave “t*t access too soon” coz it was told by Tanmay Bhat to the 22 year old writers on that set.I spent a year saying no to work after that coz I was terrified I would have to hear that again.” (sic)

Aditi then talked about the incident that led her to support the victim who accused Utsav of sexual harassment. She wrote, “I remember being slut shamed by Utsav Chakraborty, to a guy that said he liked me. He told the guy “Be careful of Aditi, she’s been around.” It’s kind of why I felt so incredibly strongly for Mahima when she spoke up. Because I just couldn’t bear to have MORE of this happen.” (sic)

She went on to talk about how the artistes were informed about the apparent threat on their jobs if they reacted to the news. She wrote, “I remember the silence of all the men who stood by in spite of knowing everything and STILL signed up for their slice of the corporate pie coz OML and Vijay Nair got them money” (sic), followed by, “And the deafening, the silence around the Caravan article. LOL. The women IN OML that told the artists “Please don’t respond to the article, we can’t lose our jobs” (sic)

Without taking his name, Aditi blasted Tanmay over his depression claim saying that he should have thought about the mental condition of the women who had to go through harassment by men around him and those whom he supported. Her tweets read, “We’ve all been f***ed over by life. But apparently depression is only newsworthy when someone who had a corporates throwing money at him stopped having money thrown at him.” (sic)

“Sisters out there wanting to be symbols and role models of depressed people not being depressed. Like what part of your life will you not sell for public consumption, again? Inn log ko jullab bhi hoga toh uksa Insta stories sponser ko bechenge.” (sic)

“Like, if you want to play depression victim now, you please acknowledge the SYSTEM of 19-24 year olds with Macs and Twitter accounts, and men with VC funds that you were “friends” with that led to the depression of SO many young women who tried to do comedy at that time.” (sic)

In his video posted on June 30, Tanmay, who has temporarily stepped away from his association with AIB, said that he is ‘mentally checked out.’ He added that he lacks the ability to socialise after the accusations that were levelled against him for not acting responsibly in the Utsav Chakraborty #MeToo case. Tanmay said, “A big part of my self worth growing up as someone who looked like me became my work. For most of my adult I life I worked at a company that I was trying to build. Letting the office go, all the people who worked with us, having to say goodbye to that took a toll on me mentally and physically. Which finally came to a headway around the end of last year.”