Aditi Rao Hydari is currently in France for the magazine photoshoot. Taking to Instagram this morning, she shared her sizzling hot picture in royal blue bralette and briefs. Striking a sexy pose near the pool, she teamed up her look with subtle makeup, green eye-shadow, a pair of earrings and sneakers. The picture will definitely leave you love-struck.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#WhenInFrance #LivingTheDream #Wonderland #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously #LeLogisGreyGoose #TNLTravels #TNLCoverShoot. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

In another picture, she looks hot as she dons yellow monokini with a sheer shrug.



The actor won many hearts as Mehrunisa in Padmaavat and we just couldn’t keep our eyes off her. Aditi is not only known for her flawless looks, her acting skills but also for her royal lineage. Be it red-carpet events, fashion shows or any other major event, the Bhoomi actress is charismatic on-screen as well as off-screen. Time and again, Aditi blows us away with her hot as ever photoshoots.

Earlier, during an interview with IANS, she has reached a stage in her career where she no longer wants to be what everyone else expects her to be. “It was one of the biggest challenges to get to a point where I understood that I didn’t have to be a factory-manufactured prototype of what I’m expected to be. I could be uniquely myself and that would be my strength. I think the day I understood this, everything became happy and effortless for me,” Aditi told news agency.



While talking about the film industry, she pointed out how people give a lot of priority to images and perception. “I’ve always felt the priority of investment is in images and perception. I wish we would invest more in talent and content. It’s changing now but as a fan, I’d love to watch fewer ‘curated projects’ and more ‘cinema’,” she said on the sidelines of the shoot of Cheers To That with Janice, a content series presented by Grey Goose.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi will be seen in the Tamil film Psycho. It is a psychological thriller directed by Mysskin.