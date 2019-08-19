Recently on fire with back-to-back savage replies to Pakistani trolls, singer Adnan Sami has been winning hearts across Twitter as he shut one hatred-spewing user after another. From questioning his nationalism to taking a dig at his family roots, the trolls have been quite active in attacking his image but could not quite succeed at it as Adnan had a befitting reply to all.

Launching another burn at the Pakistani troll who recently accused the singer and questioned his roots, since he is of Pakistani decent, Adnan tweeted for once and for all, “Just for the record, I’m NOT against d people of Pakistan. I love & respect ALL who love me. Therefore I love d ppl of Pak too. I’m against Terrorism & against d Pak Army which has provoked wars wt both its neighbours & destroyed democracy & the mindset of the ppl of Pak. (sic)”

Just for the record, I’m NOT against d people of Pakistan. I love & respect ALL who love me. Therefore I love d ppl of Pak too. I’m against Terrorism & against d Pak Army which has provoked wars wt both its neighbours & destroyed democracy & the mindset of the ppl of Pak. — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 19, 2019

Recently, Adnan Sami, who made his move to India from Pakistan official only 5 years ago, clapped back at Pakistani trolls questioning about his father and his loyalty to his “motherland”. It all started when Pakistan was celebrating its Independence Day and a user tagged the singer in his tweet asking, “Why don’t you tweet for Independence Day?”

Adnan responded to the tweet saying, “I will… Tomorrow!” The trollers didn’t limit themselves to this but went a step ahead calling him unfaithful to his motherland – Pakistan. “Can You imagine that up to what extent those people are sick, that they are honouring a man who didn’t proved faith-full to his mother-land. How could he prove to be loyal to the country against which his father fought war,” a user tweeted.

“Really… Jinnah was not faithful to his motherland… What should we call him then?” was Adnan’s reply. And as the mention of his father came in, another user asked, “When was your father born and died??” “My father was born in 1942 in India & died in 2009 in India!!! Next!” he replied back.