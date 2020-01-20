Dhaka: All thanks to a viral Facebook video, a 78-year-old Bangladeshi man was reunited with his family, 48 years after he went missing. Habibur Rahman, who hails from Bajgram in Sylhet, was 30 years old when he left for a business trip and went missing.

However, on January 17, 2020, the elderly man’s eldest daughter-in-law, who lives in the US, stumbled on a Facebook video of a man seeking financial help for a patient next to him.

Growing suspicious, she shared the video with her husband who in turn called his brothers in Sylhet to check out on the patient. The next day, his brothers Shahab Uddin and Jalal Uddin ckecked out the video and it was confirmed that the patient in the video was their father.

Finally, after 48 years, his family found him in MAG Osmani Medical College hospital in Sylhet. The family recounted how they fervently searched for him far and wide, but were unsuccessful in tracking him.

“I remember that my mother and uncles did everything to find him for years, before finally giving up. Later, my mother passed away in 2000,” his son Jalal said.

Meanwhile, for the last 25 years, Rahman has been living in Moulvibazar district in Sylhet, where a woman named Razia Begum looked after him.

Begum said Rahman has been suffering from old-age complications for the last decade and few days back, he fractured his right hand after falling from the bed. After the reunion, the family took Habibur to a private hospital for better treatment.

(With Agency inputs)