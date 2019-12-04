New Delhi: After the HDFC Bank customers vented their anguish on Twitter that its online banking site and the app were not operational, the bank on Tuesday said it regretted the inconvenience to customers, and its experts were on the job to resolve the glitch.
“We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking app, a few may still be facing intermittent issues,” tweeted the ‘HDFC Bank Cares’.
“Needless to say this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience,” said another tweet.
To mitigate concerns, the bank put out another tweet on Wednesday greeting its customers ‘a good morning’, though customers weren’t happy
HDFC Bank’s net banking and mobile apps have been down for most people since Monday morning as the bank’s customers complained that there were unable to access their bank accounts online or perform any transactions on the web or on mobile platforms.
When they tried to log in through their HDFC Bank netbanking usernames and passwords, a message was displayed on their monitors saying, “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time.”
Frustrated customers took to Twitter to say that “this is not acceptable from such a big bank” and blasted the bank for not listening to their complains. On December 2 also, the bank had assured customers that experts of the bank are working to fix the issue as soon as possible, however nothing was resolved.