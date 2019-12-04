New Delhi: After the HDFC Bank customers vented their anguish on Twitter that its online banking site and the app were not operational, the bank on Tuesday said it regretted the inconvenience to customers, and its experts were on the job to resolve the glitch.

“We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using NetBanking and MobileBanking app, a few may still be facing intermittent issues,” tweeted the ‘HDFC Bank Cares’.

“Needless to say this is not the experience we would like our customers to have and we sincerely regret the inconvenience,” said another tweet.

To mitigate concerns, the bank put out another tweet on Wednesday greeting its customers ‘a good morning’, though customers weren’t happy

What is the status of Netbanking ? Is your so call capable experts able to resolve the concern or not ??? #hdfcbankdown another #PMCBankCrisis !!! — Akash Agarwal (@mrakashagarwal) December 4, 2019

Not a good morning until you won't restore netbanking services.. If you have some courtesy on customers. Respond. — Bharat Ane Nenu (@bharath_Victory) December 4, 2019

HDFC Bank’s net banking and mobile apps have been down for most people since Monday morning as the bank’s customers complained that there were unable to access their bank accounts online or perform any transactions on the web or on mobile platforms.

When they tried to log in through their HDFC Bank netbanking usernames and passwords, a message was displayed on their monitors saying, “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time.”

Frustrated customers took to Twitter to say that “this is not acceptable from such a big bank” and blasted the bank for not listening to their complains. On December 2 also, the bank had assured customers that experts of the bank are working to fix the issue as soon as possible, however nothing was resolved.

#hdfcbankdown HDFC Bank Internet & Mobile Banking down since record 2 days now. But the Error msg Blames Customer that "You seems to be in Low Network Area" वाह जी एक तो कामचोरी, ऊपर से सीनाजोरी।

उल्टे चोर कोतवाल को डांटें। Switch Back to Public Sector Banks. pic.twitter.com/odfwsiVkxH — Newton Bank Kumar (@idesibanda) December 3, 2019

Yes at least now it accepted that it is taking time. Today one of your customer care executive asked me too keep funds for upcoming EMI but when told her the site is not working she told everything is fine and everyone is transacting. Least expected from a premium bank — sakthi. 🇮🇳 (@sakthi1964) December 3, 2019

What BS! Net banking down since yesterday and you still put the false update about heavy customer load. @HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank , I hope our money is safe in your bank. #hdfcbank what's the real update? #hdfcbankdown pic.twitter.com/3mpxP29kxV — Sujata Guha (@TheSujataGuha) December 3, 2019