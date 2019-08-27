Remember dancing uncle, who danced at his brother-in-law’s wedding in Gwalior. Now, a ‘dancing sir’ is making headlines all over the internet for his unique style of teaching. A video of the in-charge headmaster of the school in Odisha – Prafulla Kumar Pathi is winning hearts on social media for all the right reasons.

Prafulla Kumar can be seen swaying his hips, sprawling on the floor, sprinting around the classroom while singing from a book. He makes his students understand a chapter with the help of music and dance as he chants in harmony. The video, captured in Lamtaput upper primary school of Odisha’s Koraput district, is of Prafulla Kumar teacher of Koraput. He has been teaching like this since 2008 when he was employed with Sarva Sikshya Abhiyaan as resource person.

In an interview with a media daily, Prafulla Kumar Pathi said, “I discovered that teaching should be made fun and not monotonous. So I devised my mode of education. I found that the kids are getting more interested in studies once I started teaching them through song and dance. The kids are showing more inclination in coming to school”.

Prafulla converts all his lessons to a song sequence and practices them in his home. “When I enter the classroom, I also tend to keep the students physically active as there is a chance of falling asleep after having a mid-day meal. The dancing by students ensures that they do not fall asleep during class hours,” said the in-charge headmaster.

Watch the viral video here:

PC: Prafulla’s Facebook

PC: Prafulla’s Facebook

Prafulla shared the videos on Facebook and received lots of comments on the post. “Beautiful teacher,” wrote a Facebook user. “Heartily teaching,” observed another. “Nice teaching method,” wrote a third.