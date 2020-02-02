New Delhi: We have always been taught that the ground rule for any report is to never cite Wikipedia as a source for any information. But seems like, the Finance Ministry chose to forget this and quoted Wikipedia as a source in the Economic Survey of India.

Yes! A day ahead of the Union Budget 2020, the Economic Survey of India was tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As per reports, the document has cited Wikipedia twice in the Vol. 1 of the survey on pages 150 & 151 respectively.

India's latest Economic Survey 2019-20 refers to Wikipedia as a data source in a couple of places in the report. No question we're reaching new heights of scholarship. This has got to be a first. pic.twitter.com/S0YGTPxLzS — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) January 31, 2020

Wikipedia aka online encyclopedia, owned and supported by Wikimedia Foundation is a website that is curated and managed by volunteers all across the globe.

Netizens, who were shocked by the news asked if the next step will be WhatsApp, while many users schooled the Ministry in the thumb rule of never citing ‘information’ from Wikipedia.

Today, Wikipedia is listed as a source for charts in one of the most important documents of the Government of India. Soon it will be WhatsApp. #EconomicSurvey2020 https://t.co/SVy9mKYKF7 — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) January 31, 2020

The recent economic survey by GOI, sources data from Wikipedia and private entities. I am going to show this survey to my professors, when I put wiki citations in my next assignment. 🙂 — Varsha (@Rainy_sideup) February 1, 2020

I remember my 9th std class teacher told me not to use Wikipedia and use other better sources and websites for my summer holiday assignments!

How I wish my tai had a class teacher like me! #EcoSurvey2020#EconomicSurvey

PS: Thank you Ritu ma'am 😅 — Anshuman Sharma (@anfuman) January 31, 2020

I’ve studied Business in a foreign university. Our professors would always mention that while providing references at the end of any assignment if they came across any #Wikipedia references the would cut marks for that. 😂#EconomicSurvey2020 #EconomicSurvey #BudgetSession — Gayatri Modi (@sadistnri) January 31, 2020

The Economic Survey cited data from Wikipedia!!! Did the Finance Minister @nsitharaman and the Ministry think that they were doing their 5th standard holiday homework?? What a joke! #BudgetSession2020 #Budget2020 — Usman raza : उस्मान रज़ा (@NsuiRaza) February 1, 2020

Besides Wikipedia, the Survey has also relied on data from other private sources such as Bloomberg, ICRA, CMIE, Indian Institute of Management (Bengaluru), Forbes and the BSE, reports India Today.