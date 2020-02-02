New Delhi: We have always been taught that the ground rule for any report is to never cite Wikipedia as a source for any information. But seems like, the Finance Ministry chose to forget this and quoted Wikipedia as a source in the Economic Survey of India.
Yes! A day ahead of the Union Budget 2020, the Economic Survey of India was tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As per reports, the document has cited Wikipedia twice in the Vol. 1 of the survey on pages 150 & 151 respectively.
Wikipedia aka online encyclopedia, owned and supported by Wikimedia Foundation is a website that is curated and managed by volunteers all across the globe.
Netizens, who were shocked by the news asked if the next step will be WhatsApp, while many users schooled the Ministry in the thumb rule of never citing ‘information’ from Wikipedia.
Besides Wikipedia, the Survey has also relied on data from other private sources such as Bloomberg, ICRA, CMIE, Indian Institute of Management (Bengaluru), Forbes and the BSE, reports India Today.