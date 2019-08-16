Singer Mika Singh has faced a ban from All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and he Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after his performance in Karachi, Pakistan went viral on social media. Now, on the day of Independence Day, Mika chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at Wagah Border while returning back to India from Pakistan. He took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share a video where he can be seen chanting the slogan in front of a crowd at Wagah Border.

He captioned the video as, “Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren’t able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

After the video of his performance went viral on social media, FWICE and AICWA issued a statement condemning his actions. AICWA ‘s statement reads, “AICWA bans and boycott Singer Mika Singh from the Indian Film Industry for performing at a high profile event in Karachi dated 8th August 2019.” The statement further read, “AICWA workers will make sure that no one in INDIA works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law.”

FWICE also issued a statement that reads, “Deeply pained and anguished by the performance of singer, Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh at the wedding of former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf’s cousin’s daughter in Karachi, followed by height of tension and broken relations between India and Pakistan, which is shocking, shameful and shattering. Since the cultural bridge between India and Pakistan is under siege, his performance sent shivers down the spine of every Indian. Mika Singh’s unbridled greed for money over the nation indicates a total non-application of mind and smacks of roguish, mala fide and traumatic intentions.”

It further stated, “We at FWICE have zero tolerance for such acts and unanimously condemn it as anti-national, unpatriotic and ghastly and totally ban Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh and the 14 crew members who participated in the presentation from any performance, recording, playback singing, acting in India. We humbly appeal the production houses, music directors, event managers, All India Radio, all FM stations, music companies, recording companies, national TV and satellite channels and others related, to boycott Mika Singh for any musical activity irrevocably forever.”