New Delhi: Well, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that our politicians can lie at the drop of a hat, be it false promises in the elections or concocting lies to suit their interests. It has become commonplace now and unfortunately, we have accepted it as a part of our lives.

However, something surprising happened in Finland where telling lies cost the Prime Minister his supreme position. Yes, the Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne resigned on Tuesday after losing the support of the coalition partner Centre Party, because the party was angered after the prime minister was accused of lying.

Rinne, who took the office in June earlier this year, handed his resignation to President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday, December 3. The PM was forced to do so after it was discovered that he has been lying about the postal service reforms and that the central party has lost faith in his governance.

Multiple reports say that Rinne has been constantly lying about the postal services reforms by the government for a long time.

So, Finland's postal workers went on strike for two weeks. The prime minister was asked to explain the govt's statements and actions. Parliament said the explanations were not acceptable and asked the PM to resign. He resigned.

As surprising as it sounds, it is indeed true and the episode came as a shock to Indians. Netizens imagined what would happen if politicians in our country followed the same exercise

Finland PM Has Resigned For Lying. Indian Parliament Would Be Empty If Our MPs Followed The Suit😜😜😜 — Sunil – Sunny (@sunilveevee) December 6, 2019

Finland PM Has Resigned For Lying. Indian Prime minister be like…😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/29hRUserpc — Atulkumar Gupta (@GuptaAtulkumar) December 5, 2019

It must feel so nice to be governed by someone who is embarrassable. Dear Leader is basically writing the handbook for organised crime & politics, all the while pretending to be our savour. https://t.co/bEvrA4vSSt — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) December 5, 2019

In Finland they got rid of their PM after 6 months because he lied. We need to follow in Finland’s footsteps and #FinnishJohnson We are careering towards a far right government and the only realistic way to stop that is to #VoteTacticalNotTribal #GeneralElection2019 https://t.co/o7uWLhSY7m — Chris Ballingall 🎪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@Chrisballingall) December 4, 2019