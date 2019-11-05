Chicago: A day after fast-food chain McDonald’s fired chief executive Steve Easterbrook, the head of human resources also announced his departure from the company.

“I have decided the time has come for me to move on to my next career challenge. have had the honour of working with this remarkable business for almost 15 years, during which time I am proud to have played my part in the turnaround and subsequent growth of both the UK market and, latterly, the global business,” David Fairhurst said in a statement on his LinkedIn page.

Fairhurst, who joined McDonald’s in 2005 and was named chief people officer at the restaurant chain in 2015, left the company, as per a McDonald’s spokeswoman. However, no reason for the departure was given and the company said it did not comment on personnel matters.

The company also claimed that Fairhurst’s exit wasn’t related to Easterbrook’s departure but reports said the two were close friends.

On Sunday, McDonald’s fired its chief executive officer Steve Easterbrook after he violated company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee. The company released a statement on Sunday evening, saying that the said former CEO Steve Easterbrook had demonstrated poor judgment in violating company policy.

McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect subordinates.

After Easterbrook’s departure, the board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald’s USA, as its new president and CEO.