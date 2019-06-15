Haji Kalimullah is a celebrated mango grower (popularly known as mango man), who has named a variety of mangos after famous people. After selling a variety of mangoes named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haji has invented a new variety ‘Shah’ after Union Home Minister Amit Shah so that he can taste this royal fruit named after him.

Haji Kalimullah said that he has been impressed by the personality of Shah “who possess the ability to weave the social fabric and bring people on to one platform”. Haji is also referred to as the ‘mango man’ of India, who has decided to name a particular variety of mangoes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to Kalimullah, Amit Shah has a favourable personality and possesses the ability to unite people on one platform. According to reports, the variety of mango he’s chosen is a special one and will be heavy and of good taste. It will be known as Shah Mango.

He says that the ‘Shah’ mangoes are a cross between Kolkata’s ‘Husn-e-Aara’ and the famous Lucknow’s ‘Dussehri’. These mangoes are now ripening and are soon going to be available to the public.

Celebrated mango grower, #HajiKalimullah, aka ‘#MangoMan, has named a new variety of #mango after Home Minister #AmitShah. Kalimullah said that he has been impressed by the personality of Shah “who possess the ability to weave social fabric and bring people on to one platform”. pic.twitter.com/XL3wkcHGfU — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 14, 2019

This is not the first time he’s named a mango after a politician. He also had a variety of mangoes named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was apparently delighted when Modi said in an interview that he loved eating mangoes as a child a few months back.

Kalimullah, who had earlier named his mango varieties after Aishwarya Rai and Sachin Tendulkar, christens different varieties after people who have excelled in their areas of work so that they are always remembered.

(With inputs from IANS)