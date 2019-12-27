New Delhi: Well, you might have to remember new dates if Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari has his way! Yes, apparently the minister is not really happy that India celebrates Children’s Day on November 14, and he wants to shift it to December 26.

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, Tiwari in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to change the date of ‘Children’s Day’ and instead mark the day in respect of the valour of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, who at the time of their death were only children.

He stated that celebrating Children’s Day on December 26 will be a befitting tribute to the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

Tiwari argued in his letter: “There are many children in India who have made great sacrifices but among them the sacrifice made by Sahibzade Jorawar Singh and Sahibzade Fateh Singh (sons of Guru Gobind Singh) is supreme. On this day in 1705, they sacrificed their life in Punjab’s Sirhind to protect dharma.”

Explaining his logic, he said that if Children’s day is celebrated to honour the valour and sacrifice of children, it would set a precedent for children across the nation. Presently, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 in memory of India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Well, the minister’s logic didn’t go down too well with Twitterati who took his class and trolled him to no end. Here are some reactions:

Notably, when executed, Zoravar Singh was 9 years old and Fateh Singh was just 6 years. Legend has it that both of them were buried alive by the Mughals when the two refused to convert to Islam.

The demand to declare martyrdom day of ‘Chhote Sahibzade’ as Bal Diwas was first raised by West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma last year.