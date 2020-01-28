New Delhi: After the much-talked about appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Man vs Wild, TV presenter Bear Grylls has roped in superstar Rajinikanth to feature in an upcoming episode of the Discovery show.

As per multiple reports, the episode is being filmed in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and the shoot with the ‘Darbar’ actor is currently going on. The Director of the reserve, T Balachandra, confirmed that Rajinikanth arrived on Monday and is expected to leave by Tuesday evening.

As it is a protected reserve, some precautions like limited use of equipment and restrictions on heavy vehicles, are being duly taken.

Controversy brewing

However, the shoot has still run into controversy as wildlife activists questioned its timing as it is approaching summer and the forest department staff will be busy burning fire lines, as per a Hindu report.

Another wildlife activist named Joseph Hoover has also slammed the Tamil superstar saying, ”I welcome Bear Grylls in India but as a wildlife activist i will say that this is not a good time to visit and shoot because of fire in forest, it is not at all adaptable right now. Last time we’ve lost 4800 hectares of forest due to negligence of forest department. Ministry of Forest has given the permission, its alright but they must think about it.”

PM Modi’s stint

Last year, PM Modi made an appearance with Bear Grylls in the show, which aired on August 12 and was showcased in over 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels. The widely popular show, featured Edward Michael Grylls going on an adventure trip with the PM in the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park.

As they set on a voyage to discover nature’s wonders, Modi also expressed his views on nature conservation and his experiences of various encounters with wildlife.

The episode went on to make history by recording highest-ever ratings in the infotainment genre and catapulted Discovery channel (3.05 million impressions) to No. 3 position for the week.

Let’s see if the episode featuring Rajinikanth is able to break that record!