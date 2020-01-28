New Delhi: After the much-talked about appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Discovery show Man vs Wild, TV presenter Bear Grylls has roped in superstar Rajinikanth to shoot for an upcoming episode.

As per multiple reports, the episode will be shot in Karnataka’s Bandipur National Park, and the shoot with the ‘Darbar’ actor is currently going on.

Last year, PM Modi made an appearance with Bear Grylls in the show, which aired on August 12 and was showcased in over 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels. The widely popular show featured Edward Michael Grylls going on an adventure trip with the PM in the wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park.

As they set on a voyage to discover nature’s wonders, Modi also expressed his views on nature conservation and his experiences of various encounters with wildlife.

The episode went on to make history by recording highest-ever ratings in the infotainment genre and catapulted Discovery channel (3.05 million impressions) to No. 3 position for the week.

Let’s see if the episode featuring Rajinikanth is able to break that record.