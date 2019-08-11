After Rahul Bose’s viral Banana tweet, a Mumbai hotel has charged a man named Kartik Dhar Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs. Kartik took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to share his experience with Four Season Hotel in Mumbai to share the screenshot of the receipt which clearly shows that the hotel charged him Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs.

In the tweet, he wrote, “2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? (sic)”

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

The tweet soon went viral on social media and fetched 1.1K tweets and 2.4K likes. Twitterati started pouring hilarious comments and some event took sarcasm to shed out their opinion on the viral tweet.

Check out Twitter reactions:

It is equivalent to my breakfast budget for four seasons. — Toronto Dreams (@TorontoDreams) August 11, 2019

rs. 6398 ka khana khane ke baad mai to hafte bhar baathroom bhi na jaun😂😂 — PRATAP™ ❁ (@taken_paaji) August 11, 2019

I used to eat infront of 4 season hotel footpath 2 boiled egg RS.14 ,single omlet RS.15. in four seasons 1quarer old monk rum RS.1365!!! I bought buy 4m wine shop 1qut. RS.130+ RS.20 water+ RS.20 roasted Chan, peanut..at RS.170 in woril beach open air full relax. — Bidhan (@Bidhan75544137) August 11, 2019

Oh people Pls be reasonable hotels are not meant to sell vegetables fruits eggs and grocery…they will always charge you as per there defined menu …so next time if you want to stay in hotel buy local banana eggs … Your grocery and check in to hotel it’s simple — Malay (@Malay34967842) August 11, 2019

‘Anda’-‘loan’ pe le lete Hain Bhai 🤣

Sasta Sundar Tikau#mainbhimiddleclasshu — Vibhuti Kaul (@VibhutiKaul3) August 11, 2019



Earlier, actor Rahul Bose posted a video on Instagram complaining about how one of the luxury hotels charged Rs 442 for two bananas from him. He made a sarcastic video on social media and revealed that he ordered a pair of bananas after working out at a hotel in Chandigarh where he was staying and when he checked the bill, it showed an amount of Rs 442.5 that also included GST. Soon after his tweet went viral, The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has made its stance clear on the issue of Rs 25000 penalty that was imposed by the Chandigarh excise and taxation department on JW Marriott hotel, for violation of section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item) in connection with actor Rahul Bose’s tweet over the price of two bananas served to him by the hotel.