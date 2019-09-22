As if it wasn’t enough that women all across the globe are fighting sexism, social discrimination, gender stereotypes, fake beauty standards and body shaming, someone somewhere thought of the idea of launching a ‘breast pillow’ or ‘pillow bra’. Women on the internet are scratching their heads to know how on Earth didn’t they realise they ‘needed’ this pillow all their lives. Amazon is selling a product called ‘Intimia Breast Pillow Chest Wrinkles Prevention and Breast Support,’ which apparently prevents your breast from having wrinkles (Yeah, you didn’t know you had wrinkles in the first place right?). It’s a bone-shaped pillow that (feeling cringe even writing about it) is supposed to fit in your cleavage while you are sleeping to get rid of wrinkles on your cleavage.

What is stranger than even identifying the need to introduce this product is the fact that there are customers who are actually buying it and think it’s working. As reported by News 18, around 437 customers have bought the product already which costs around 2300 INR and 36 US Dollar. As per the details mentioned on the site, the pillow reduces ‘discomfort while sleeping’ and also ‘reduces or completely cures the appearance of existing chest wrinkles.’ It comes with adjustable straps and is available in different sizes. What else? Well, the cherry on the cake is that tiny bow to make it look feminine. How cute, yeah? Check this out:

You are wrong if you are thinking that this is the only brand to have identified the need for using the breast-pillow. The brand is not the only player in the market to be selling this product. An advertisement on Instagram shows that there are more people who think women do need these anti-wrinkle pillows for breast. A brand called ‘Sleep & Glow’ is also selling the same product on Instagram. The ad of the product even shows a beautiful model using the pillow comfortably – ready to show you just how much you need this pillow to look exactly as stunning as she looks in the ad.

The ad comes with an entire note on why you should buy this product and it’s the need of the hour if you want to have a perfect body. A part of the note reads, “How to fight neck and chest wrinkles… The neckline is an essential part of the feminine figure. If you want to keep this area looking elegant and alluring, then this post is for you 😋⠀ Wrinkles on your neck and chest appear during sleep. During the day, your bra supports your chest, reducing the effect of gravity. But at night, many like to take a break from their bra. They forget that their breasts still need support, albeit from a different angle 😉 You can prevent and reduce wrinkles on your delicate decoulétage with the Sleep&Glow pillow bra🌸” (sic) Here’s the entire post.

Just when the world takes a tiny step ahead in making things better for women, someone somewhere makes the journey even more difficult. After vagina whitening creams, bras to make your breast look bigger, belts to make your belly look thinner, body-altering surgeries and various other techniques and products to change yourself, you get the magical pillow for a wrinkle-free cleavage. Just for how long will the women be told that they don’t look as good as they should be, that they need to change themselves to look better and what they naturally have is not enough!