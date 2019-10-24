The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is enjoying his time away from the gruelling international routine. He is making the best possible use of his free time by spending some quality moments with his family. After the father-daughter duo MS Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni spent their Thursday afternoon cleaning big car (Nissan Jonga) at their Ranchi home, it was time for some back massage in the evening. In another video shared from Ziva Dhoni’s official Instagram account, it shows the little munchkin is giving a good and relaxing back massage to his papa.

Dhoni loves to spend some quality time with his family despite his busy schedule. For MS Dhoni, family comes first as cricketers don’t get much time to spend with your family.

The 38-year-old’s love for cars and bikes isn’t new and recently he added another collection in his garage — the Jonga, which was being used by the Indian Army. The wicketkeeper-batsman had used the same vehicle to visit the JSCA Stadium in the state capital when India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final Test of the series. After the win, Dhoni was seen spending some time with Shahbaz Nadeem and his other teammates in the Indian dressing room.

On the personal front, MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni had tied the knot on July 4, 2010, and had entered the parenthood brigade on February 6, 2015. The couple was blessed with a little angel, Ziva Dhoni. Ziva is her father’s biggest cheerleader during his matches. Just like her father, Ziva too is a star.

The little munchkin has her own Instagram account, which is handled by her mom, Sakshi. The social media handle is full of her vacation pictures with mom and dad as well as her pictures while cheering for her daddy during matches.