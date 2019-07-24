The tradition of making idols with cow dung dates back to several centuries, and these idols have stood the test of time. Idols made of cow dung, are considered to be holy, and capable of warding away the evil eye, and there are a lot of scientific evidence to add value to this belief. BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday unveiled the eco-friendly Ganapati made of cow dung. Further in the press release, Raja Singh said that the cow dung is a beneficial beneficiary. Raja Singh said that if the Ganpati is made from cow dung then it will benefit the environment of Vinayak Sagar as it is getting polluted every year from Chemical.

Check pictures below:

Apart from environment, the big advantage is that Ganpati idol will be of pure cow dung. It’s a great invention and will benefit the atmosphere.

However, the government doesn’t think that the test was done on the dung by Panchagavya Research Center Beeramguda Shri Brahma Ramha Mallikarjuna Swami Gaushala. Dr. Sudarshan Singh Lodh in a statement said that he had to make something like this so that environment is not damaged.

He further said, “The government wants to do something to help us make Ganapati from the cow dung; we have created such things from cow dung in Panchgavya testing Centre, which will benefit the public.”

Dr. Sudarshan said, “Our Puranas have said that “Gomay vasthe Lakshmi“; That which we have proved this year, we have made Ganapati ten thousand idols in view of the Ganesh festival, our goal is to make complete eco-friendly Ganesh in which MLA Raja Singh ji has given the confidence to provide every possible help”.