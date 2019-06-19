Mouni Roy is one of the few actors who has maintained her gorgeous look with the toned figure. The fashionable diva has crafted herself well in personality and beauty since the very beginning of her first TV serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. The sexy figure, flawless skin, slender waistline, lustrous hair and stunning body are the wondering aspects to all. Fans across the globe have become inquisitive about her fitness mantra.

Recently, Mouni Roy shared a sneak peek from her yoga session as she did a perfect asana during her class. Honestly, we are amazed by the video because it is not easy to pull off the stretch. Mouni can be seen standing on her head while balancing against a mirror on the wall. It’s called Pincha Mayurasana as Mouni wrote in Hindi as her caption “पिंच मयूरासना ”. The video has garnered 213,344 views so far.

The yoga pose ‘Pincha Mayurasana’ improves the strength of your arms and upper back. The pose stretches your neck and calms your brain and helps relieve stress and mild depression.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram पिंच मयूरासना #alilbiterryday #workinprogress Voice over by @rahul.p.patel A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 19, 2019 at 12:18am PDT

Earlier, Mouni shared a video of herself doing Surya Namaskar

View this post on Instagram ☀️नमस्कार #alilbiteveryday @rahul.p.patel A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 17, 2019 at 10:53pm PDT

View this post on Instagram lil bit err’yday! #workinprogress thank you @rahul.p.patel ☺️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jun 14, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham and she is also busy with her upcoming film Made In China with Rajkummar Rao.