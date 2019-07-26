Bollywood hot star Sunny Leone has made everyone crazy with her beauty. Many hot pictures of the actor have surfaced on the social media which proves that Sunny is always high on style. The latest update from her will make you go weak in the knees. Sunny Leone, who always keeps her fans hooked on her with her social media posts, is doing just the same yet again with a new IG pic and it is not just very sexy but she is shelling out major fashion goals too.

Sunny Leone is party-ready in a high pony. It is ok to have a bad hair day and during that when you want to party ladies, opt for high pony! The picture she shared saw her wearing a black tube dress paired with huge fancy statement earrings.

The sensation added more oomph to her look with winged eyeliner, a lot of mascara and pink eyeshadow. She rounded up her make-up with a nude shade of pink lipstick.

Take a look at Sunny Leone’s picture:

View this post on Instagram 😘💋🤩💄 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 26, 2019 at 5:54am PDT

Sunny Leone has started shooting for MTV Splitsvilla 12 with Rannvijay Singha. She recently dropped a crazy look that immediately set fans waiting on the edge for more. She captions it as, “Welcome to crazy town with @RannvijaySingha and I!!” Indian television reality show was earlier hosted by Nikhil Chinapa but is now hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone has also topped the charts on YouTube recently with her sexy mermaid avatar in the song ‘Funk Love’ from the film Jhootha Kahin Ka.