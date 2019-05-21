Social media is a place when one gets to see all the bizarre things in the world. Another quirky story is taking the internet by storm where a woman in Ahmedabad had covered her car with cow dung to keep it cool in the scorching heat.

Summers are here are people are finding several ways to beat the heat. Not just the body, but people are always looking for different techniques to keep their vehicles cool. The woman in Ahmedabad found the perfect yet crazy solution to keep her car cool by covering it with layers of cow dung.

Best use of cow dung I have ever seen It’s in AmdavadTo counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect car from getting hot Mrs. Sejal shah has plastered her car with cow dung Getting cool 😎 Rupesh Gauranga Das यांनी वर पोस्ट केले सोमवार, २० मे, २०१९

A Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das, shared the pictures and captioned it, “Best use of cow dung I have ever seen. It’s in Amdavad. To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect car from getting hot. Mrs. Sejal shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool”.

Cow dung is usually used in villages to keep their houses cool during summers.