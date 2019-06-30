Comedian-writer Tanmay Bhat recently took to Instagram to share series of videos on Saturday in which he revealed that is he suffering from clinical depression and is worried he might never get back to being who he was or ‘operating to his potential’. In the videos, he said that he sometimes gets ‘super worried’ thinking that his state of ‘Paralysis is permanent’.

He further says, “After everything that happened in October, I’m mentally checked out. I feel almost paralysed and unable to participate socially, online or even offline. A big part of my self worth growing up as someone who looked like me became my work. For most of my adult I life I worked at a company that I was trying to build. Letting the office go, all the people who worked with us, having to say goodbye to that took a toll on me mentally and physically. Which finally came to a headway around the end of last year.”

The comedian said that doctors have diagnosed him with clinical depression and have asked him to ‘consider doing something about it’.

A lot of you have been asking fair questions- why don’t you move on, why don’t you rebuild, but for some reason, I have just watched something that I have worked for last part of my adult life come crashing down. I have just been staring at the rubble going ‘what now?’ “I don’t think I’ve been strong enough to be able to pick myself. It’s been a few months since the doctor told me to start medication. I honestly sometimes get super worried that this state of paralysis is permanent. I sometimes feel I might never get back to being who I was or operating to my potential, he said.

He added, “It’s nice to know there are still people out there who are rooting for us and me. I am still clueless about any answers to questions like when will I be back and doing what. I don’t know. I’m still feeling extremely paralysed to even put out this message because in my head no one wants to work with a depressed comedian and that’s an oxymoron. But at some point, I just got to get up and start fixing this stuff. I owed you guys a thank you. That’s all for now.”

Last month, comedy group AIB announced that Bhat as ‘temporarily’ stepped away from his association with the company following the sexual harassment allegations against comedian Utsav Chakraborty. AIB has made an official announcement on the social media informing that Tanmay will no longer be involved in the day-to-day functioning of the company.

The statement reads, “We have been closely monitoring the sequence of events on social media around the allegations against AIB and also against our Co-founder and CEO Tanmay Bhat. We can’t overlook Tanmay’s role and in light of this, he will be stepping away from his association with AIB until further notice. This implies that Tanmay will not be involved with the day to day functioning of AIB or in any other matter.