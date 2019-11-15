New Delhi: The twitter handle of the AAP government left no stones unturned to troll BJP MP Gautam Gambhir who skipped the parliamentary standing committee meeting on the issue of Delhi pollution and was photographed having a gala time in Indore — with jalebi and poha.

Agenda for today’s meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee was circulated a week back & clearly stated air pollution in NCR-Delhi. * MP from East Delhi @GautamGambhir was Missing * क्या Commentary Box तक ही सीमित है प्रदूषण को लेकर गंभीरता ?#ShameOnGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/BAwShC8ES5 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

Delhi is choking & @GautamGambhir is busy enjoying in Indore. The MP should come to Delhi and ATTEND MEETINGS on AIR POLLUTION which was cancelled because ❌MCD

❌DDA

❌Environment Ministry

❌MP’s of Delhi none of the officials SHOWED UP!#ShameOnGautamGambhir https://t.co/A1yDLyYZ7v pic.twitter.com/feowi4q5xX — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 15, 2019

The meeting, as claimed the AAP Twitter handle, was cancelled not only because Gautam Gambhir was not there. None of the representatives of the MCD, DDA, environment ministry, MPs of Delhi showed up for the meeting.

This is an old fight between Gautam Gambhir and Kejriwal. The East Delhi MP has raised several questions over the efficiency of the Kejriwal government.

This happened on the day when the Supreme Court came down heavily on both the Centre and the AAP government for failing to tackle the air pollution situation.

“Delhi is suffering badly, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is almost 600 even today. How do people breathe?” the Supreme Court asked.

The court also pulled up the Centre over the matter and asked it to prepare a road map for installation of air-purifying towers across Delhi to deal with the pollution crisis.