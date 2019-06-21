In the latest Aircraft Interior Expo, which recently held in Hamburg, Germany, Aviointeriors introduced a newer version of SkyRider 3.0 which are actually new ‘standing seats’ on the airlines. The Ultra-Basic Economy ticket will give you seats on which you can almost stand during your journey. The primary idea to introduce the seats is to maximise airlines revenue by allowing them to fit in more people on flights.

In an interview to CNN Travel, Gaetano Perugini, the engineering advisor at Aviointeriors said, “The message is, we do not want to put thousands of people in the cabin, we want to offer a multi-class configuration, which is nowadays impossible if you want to reach the maximum load of passengers. So that means that in the same cabin, you will have a standard economy, premium economy or business class and ultra-basic economy – which is an innovation for the airline and the passenger. This is the true reason for the SkyRider.”

However, Twitter is not happy with the idea and has slammed the expo and Aviointeriors for introducing something uncomfortable for passengers like this.

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

My first thought as well. Also… pic.twitter.com/XH9mhL64gP — Gary Bleck 📎 (@GaryBleck) June 19, 2019

Next they will KO us temporarily and then stack us on pallets — Sonic Cruiser (@Sonic_Cruise) June 21, 2019

They should add Paddles too like a bicycle. Budget Passengers should generate there own electricity to be able switch on the light or call the hostess. — Abhishek (@a_vaishampayan) June 19, 2019

I heard of this nightmare some years back! — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) June 19, 2019

I have a better option.. Remove all seats n palletise passenger along with luggage and stack them.. That way a lot more passengers can be carried — Ajit Manohar Pal (@AjitManoharPal) June 19, 2019

They should also start a super economy ” drag on ” seats outside the planes , with rollers installed for easy take off and landing !!

All the best.. !! — K.V.Surdas (@SureshMatthew) June 20, 2019

Who comeup with this wonderful idea ?

Ask them to use my idea, just remove all economy chair and allow standing only, just like bus.#Foolish #Idea #Airlines — Ravi Sharma 🇮🇳🙏 (@ravisharma70) June 19, 2019

So unless you’re the right height you’ll either be dangling in mid air or have your knees bent for the whole flight. — Bing Chandler (@SkippyBing) June 19, 2019

This is not the first time that the idea of standing seats has been introduced. In 2010, a SkyRider version made its debut but it failed miserably.