In the latest Aircraft Interior Expo, which recently held in Hamburg, Germany, Aviointeriors introduced a newer version of SkyRider 3.0 which are actually new ‘standing seats’ on the airlines. The Ultra-Basic Economy ticket will give you seats on which you can almost stand during your journey. The primary idea to introduce the seats is to maximise airlines revenue by allowing them to fit in more people on flights.
In an interview to CNN Travel, Gaetano Perugini, the engineering advisor at Aviointeriors said, “The message is, we do not want to put thousands of people in the cabin, we want to offer a multi-class configuration, which is nowadays impossible if you want to reach the maximum load of passengers. So that means that in the same cabin, you will have a standard economy, premium economy or business class and ultra-basic economy – which is an innovation for the airline and the passenger. This is the true reason for the SkyRider.”
However, Twitter is not happy with the idea and has slammed the expo and Aviointeriors for introducing something uncomfortable for passengers like this.
Check out the Twitter reactions here:
This is not the first time that the idea of standing seats has been introduced. In 2010, a SkyRider version made its debut but it failed miserably.