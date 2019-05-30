Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan brutally trolled after her pictures from the salon session post her grandfather Veeru Devgan’s demise went viral on social media. As soon as the pictures made its way to Instagram, people started bombarding her comments and started trolling her for going salon just after her grandfather’s death. In the pictures, Nysa was spotted wearing brown cargo pants and a white crop top teamed up with a brown jacket and white sneakers. She was spotted stepping out of the salon when she was clicked by the paparazzi.

Trolling her one user wrote, “Wats wrong with her? grandpa expired yesterday and she’s going to a salon.” While the other commented, “Disgusting at least can go after a few days.”

Another user wrote, “grand paa passed away yesterday and she went to Salon.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram #nysadevgan snapped post a salon session in mumbai today! A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on May 28, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

This is how she was trolled:

However, there were few who came to her rescue and asked the trollers to let her be. One user commented, “I don’t think going to salon makes her stone hearted . She might have went to change her mood , or these small things doesn’t tell that whether she is affected by her grandpas death or not . Our society have a habit to exaggerate on small things and criticise others.” While the other wrote, “So what ? Her grandfather died an 85 year old man ,after living his full life. Let her do what she wants to. The rest of world maybe should bother about their own alive grandparents.”

Earlier in an interview, Ajay Devgn spoke about Nysa getting trolled and said, “he is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that. “I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone.”

He further said, “Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen.”