Bollywood’s veteran action director and father of actor Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgn, passed away Monday morning. He was 85-years-old and was admitted in the hospital due to age-related issues.

Veeru Devgn had directed action sequences for films like “Himmatwala”, “Mr. India”, “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, “Phool Aur Kaante”, “Dilwale” and “Laal Badshah”. He had also directed the 1999 film “Hindustan Ki Kasam”, starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood is disturbed and are offering condolences. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sajid Khan, Mahesh Bhatt and Harry Baweja visited the Devgn residence to pay condolences.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted, “I had the honour and pleasure of working with him in my (early) days as an assistant director. He was a fabulous human being and a master technician who always had a smile on his face. May God bless his soul.”

Anupam Kher wrote: “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of Veeru Devganji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action director. To him, the safety of actors and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humour.”

The funeral will be held here at the Vile Parle West Crematorium on Monday evening.