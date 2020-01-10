Lucknow: To express his support for actress Deepika Padukone post her much-talked about JNU visit, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday has organised a special screening of her movie ‘Chhapaak’ for party workers.

As per an ANI report, a cinema hall in Lucknow has been booked for the same.

“We are also watching the film because our president Akhilesh Yadav has always been concerned about the problems of acid attack survivors. He (Mr Yadav) had set up the Sheroes Hangout cafe in Lucknow for acid attack survivors,” a senior party leader was quoted by news agency IANS.

Samajwadi Party: On the directive of party President Akhilesh Yadav ji, today party will organize a screening of the movie #Chhapaak for its workers. A cinema hall in Lucknow has been booked for this. pic.twitter.com/Tux2F1GfsZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the movie has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The chief ministers of the two Congress-ruled states made the announcement on Twitter and appealed people to watch the movie along with their families.

“The film spreads awareness among people against heinous crime like acid attack on women in society. You all should go to watch the movie along with your families,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

UP Congress has also expressed support, with party leader Shailendra Tiwari putting up posters of the film around the city and calling on people to go and watch the film. Puducherry also declared that Padukone’s movie will be made tax-free in the Union Territory while the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) workers distributed free tickets for the movie in Bhopal.

Deepika’s decision to make an appearance at JNU after many students were assaulted in an armed attack by a mob, seems to have divided the nation and hashtags both in support of and against the actress have flooded social media since Tuesday.

Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role and chronicles the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.