Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took a morning walk along the Mahabalipuram Beach, Chennai and did plogging to bring together Swachh Bharat and Fit India (cleanliness and fitness). Just after PM shared the video of his picking up garbage, including plastic bottles and wrappers, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and Vivek Oberoi have spoken about the leader and the act of kindness and humility.

“Keeping our surroundings clean is not just limited to our houses. It’s about keeping our home, #India clean & safe. Cleanliness is definitely very essential for remaining happy, healthy & fit. We all need to work towards reducing the ‘collection’. @narendramodi”, tweets Anil Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar called him the best leader and tweeted, “Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the best leaders are those who lead with an example! Also it is such a great activity to stay fit and at the same time keeping our public places clean.”

Karan Johar praised Modi for linking fitness and cleanliness, “This is the perfect communication Honourable Prime Minister sir! @narendramodi Your initiative will ensure we have accountability to our public places and keep the sanity levels high! A Clean India! A Fit India! That’s the mantra!”

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की ये तस्वीर आने वाले समय में पूरी दुनिया में ईमानदारी, सच्चाई, सादगी और निस्स्वार्थ भावना का एक प्रतीक बनेगी। इस तस्वीर में स्वच्छ भारत का अभियान तो है ही। साथ में एक फ़क़ीर के छवि भी छुपी है।अब ऐसे इंसान को किस चीज़ का डर हो सकता है। जय हो।🙏 pic.twitter.com/IOmM2l1Fy3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 13, 2019

A true leader always leads by example. Hats off to you @PMOIndia. This is truly incredible & inspiring to each one of us. Thank you for making us such proud Indians. We all must make it a point to plog for a healthy and clean India! Jai Hind🇮🇳#SwachhBharat #SwachhBharatMission https://t.co/Ue3LtGf02M — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 12, 2019

Watch the video shared by PM Modi here:

A true leader always leads by example. Hats off to you @PMOIndia. This is truly incredible & inspiring to each one of us. Thank you for making us such proud Indians. We all must make it a point to plog for a healthy and clean India! Jai Hind🇮🇳#SwachhBharat #SwachhBharatMission https://t.co/Ue3LtGf02M — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 12, 2019

The PM was in the city for an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.