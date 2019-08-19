The first poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out and while Kartik Aaryan‘s fans can’t stop gushing over his look as a ghostbuster in yellow toga, Akshay Kumar fans can’t stop wrinkling their nose over it. Not in awe of their favourite being replaced, Akshay Kumar’s fans called the sequel “unnecessary” and tweeted in demand for Bollywood to “ditch sequels”.

Kartik, whose look in the film seems no different than Akshay Kumar‘s look in the 2007 drama, revealed that what excited him the most was the fact that he was going to take over something that was fronted by Akshay himself. He mentioned that the story of the film is extremely entertaining and the audience is going to have a great laugh inside the theatres. Kartik was quoted saying, “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Bhushanji again. Bhool Bhulaiyaa has always been one of my favourite comedic supernatural thriller film and now being part of BB2 makes me happy, especially because I’ve been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir and it’s a great responsibility to take his franchise forward. It’s a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it to another level. I’m also looking forward to working with Murad bhai.”

However, Akshay Kumar fans are not to be convinced. Taking to their respective Twitter handles, while one wrote, “Really don’t like the idea of Karthik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 And I think Bollywood has to ditch sequels because the originals are always much better. (sic)” another stated, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 without @akshaykumar akki is like iron man 4 without @RobertDowneyJr .. Titu from sktks is nice but Dr. Aditya Shrivastav is emotion .. Nobody can match akshay, s comedy timing in bhool Bhulaiyaa series #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @akshaykumar (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 looks so unnecessary.. Karthik aryan cant match Akshay Kumar there and its the only truth.. (sic).”

Check out Akshay Kumar’s fans reaction on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poster here:

Really don’t like the idea of Karthik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2😒 And I think Bollywood has to ditch sequels because the originals are always much better. — Fatima (@FatimaDixit) August 19, 2019

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 without @akshaykumar akki is like iron man 4 without @RobertDowneyJr.. Titu from sktks is nice but Dr. Aditya Shrivastav is emotion❤️.. Nobody can match akshay, s comedy timing in bhool Bhulaiyaa series #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @akshaykumar — Aayush (@Ayush_srkian_) August 19, 2019

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 looks so unnecessary.. Karthik aryan cant match Akshay Kumar there and its the only truth.. — Shaharyar (@iShaharyar_MD) August 19, 2019

Why is there bhool bhulaiyaa 2 now? Let us live, Bollywood. — Harmeet Dhiman (@Iamharmeet) August 19, 2019

bhool bhulaiyaa 2 with kartik aaryan. are you fkin kidding me ?!? SOMEONE CLOSE FLOPWOOD DOWN I AM TIRED. — sɪᴅʜɪ (@starlightsidx) August 19, 2019

It will be a tough task for Kartik to step in Akshay Kumar’s shoes… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2@TheAaryanKartikhttps://t.co/evkOSsglwe — varun sharma (@varunquotes) August 19, 2019

After Watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Poster #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/MsoODKD6sF — Surbhi Thakur (@JCBwaliLadki) August 19, 2019

Boycott bhool bhulaiyaa 2 pic.twitter.com/z92nBW8nPm — Akshay Kumar (@AkshayK62748273) August 19, 2019

Me after looking at the posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan.#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/AjHn9AZMQK — Sourav De (@souravde13) August 19, 2019

Producer Bhushan Kumar has finally announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Speculations were rife that the T-series honcho has decided to convert the 2007 horror-comedy into a franchise and actor Kartik Aaryan has joined the team this time. Now, Kumar officially revealed Kartik’s first look from the film and also announced that director Anees Bazmee has come on board to helm the film. Further, Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios and Krishan Kumar will be co-producing the film with Kumar.