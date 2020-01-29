Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is a fitness freak and he has a very tight schedule when it comes to his diet, his sleeping patterns and early morning hitting the beach for his daily exercise. Until you live under the rock, you must know that the Housefull actor sleeps at 9 pm and wakes up at 4 am and is on the beach by 5 am for his daily workout session. However, today’s morning was a bit different as he mixed up his workout regime with a volleyball game with a section of young boys on the beach.

Taking to Instagram, he has shared the video of the same and captioned it, “Joined these boys for a game of volleyball this morning at the beach. You don’t always need a gym to exercise, mix it up…it’s fun.” (sic)

The video has gone viral and has fetched over one million views within a couple of hours. Nonetheless, he is an inspiration to many young people out there, especially when it comes to fitness.

Watch the video here:



Recently, he has shared his first look from the film Bell Bottom. The film is to be the Hindi remake of popular Kannada film with the same title that was released earlier this year and received good reviews. The Akshay starrer is being directed by Ranjit Tiwari who has earlier helmed Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central. The producer of the film Nikhhil Advani is believed to have loved the Kannada film and therefore, he bought the remake rights of the film immediately. A few months were taken to draft out the script and make necessary changes as per the Hindi movie watching audience and now, the film is expected to go on the floors in mid next year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has big movies in his pipeline. Laxmmi Bomb on June 5, Sooryvanshi on March 27, Prithviraj on November 13, Bachchan Panday on December 25 and Bell Bottom.