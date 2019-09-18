Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar got stuck in the traffic jam and decided to take the Mumbai metro. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a video to tell fans about his experience and it is a hit on social media.

In the video, Akshay says that he was shooting in the Ghatkopar area and had to reach Versova. However, it was peak hour and there was too much traffic on the road. When the actor was at a loss as to how he might reach his destination, Raj Mehta, his director of the upcoming film “Good Newwz”, suggested Akshay could try a ride on the Metro, and that it would save his time.

“My ride for today, the @MumMetro …travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic (sic),” he wrote alongside the video.

Akshay also elaborated that had he tried reaching Versova from Ghatkopar by road, he would have easily spent a couple of hours, if not more, to reach his destination. On Metro, it took him just about 20 minutes to reach Versova.

The superstar added that the Metro seemed ideal during Mumbai’s heavy rains when water flooded the roads.

Mumbai Metro authorities thanked Akshay by tweeting, “We are really ecstatic that you could rely on #MumbaiMetro to beat the traffic & travel #LikeABoss. Thank you. #HaveAGreatEvening.”

We are really ecstatic that you could rely on #MumbaiMetro to beat the traffic & travel #LikeABoss. Thank you. #HaveAGreatEvening — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) September 18, 2019



Akshay is the second actor to have come out and praised the Mumbai Metro after Amitabh Bachchan, at a time when most Bollywood stars have been protesting the cutting of trees in Aarey Colony to build a Metro car shed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Dharma Productions’ Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan followed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4.

With inputs from IANS!