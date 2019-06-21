On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother, who is 75-year-old proves that age is just a number. The Gold actor shared a picture of his mom performing yoga. She has undergone a knee surgery recently and despite odds, we can see her dedication towards fitness. Akshay Kumar is by far the fittest man in the film industry. His appropriateness and stamina make him look even at 51. But it looks like Akshay’s mother is the secret behind his fitness mantra.

On Yoga Day, Akshay posted a picture where his ’75 years young mom’ left most of the women jaw dropped. He captioned, “Sharing something I’m extremely proud of…post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time🧘🏻‍♀️ #NeverTooLate#BreatheInBreatheOut#InternationalYogaDay”.

Take a look at the picture below:

On Mother’s Day, Milind Soman took to the social media to share his mother Usha Soman’s push-ups video. Fans and followers were amazed and shocked to see her doing 16 push-ups in one go.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama Sooryavanshi and Raghava Lawrence’s horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb.



Akshay Kumar has Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 lined up for release this year.