Alia Bhatt, who was declared the Performer of the Year at the recently held Vogue Women of the Year awards, has now released the stunning covers of their November issue of the magazine, featuring Alia. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has often left us spellbound with her fashion choices. She is one of the most popular celebs of B-Town and has an army of fans with more than 39 million followers on Instagram.

Alia turned cover girl for Vogue magazine recently and looks like a mermaid in a neon-green gown, blue swimsuit, and blue sheer. Alia can be seen sitting underwater on the cover of the magazine. She is has become a real-life mermaid in these hot pictures. Her different looks will give you inspiration for your next beach-cation.

Take a look at Alia’s pictures:

On the work front, she will be seen with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Brahmastra’. The couple is reported to have fallen in love on the film’s sets, which is why all the ‘Raila’ fans are routing for it. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Her other projects include Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’, Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2′ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.