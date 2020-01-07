London: Do aliens exist? Are we alone ? These questions have plagued scientists and space enthusiasts for generations and now, Helen Sharman has something to say about it.

Sharman, who was the first British astronaut to go to space, has said that aliens exist and it was possible they were already here on Earth.

“Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life. Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not. It’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them”, Sharman told a UK magazine.

The 56-year-old astronaut made history when she participated in a mission to the Russian modular space station Mir in May 1991 and spent eight days as a researcher on the space mission.

In an interview, the astronaut highlighted her frustration how she was often referred to as the first British woman in space, rather than the first Briton.

“It’s telling that we would otherwise assume it was a man. When Tim Peake went into space, some people simply forgot about me. A man going first would be the norm, so I’m thrilled that I got to upset that order,” metro.co.uk quoted her as saying.

Recently, researchers released the first complete map of the surface of Saturn’s Titan and it was found out that the celestial satellite shares many similarities with our home-Earth, pointing to the fact that some life may exist there.